Bulls struggles make them perfect trade partner for Heat, Lakers or Knicks
It's time for a fire sale and the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are logical trade partners for the Chicago Bulls.
By Jakob Ashlin
It may time for a fire sale in Chicago.
In 2021, the Chicago Bulls elected to go all-in, making bold moves to build around All-Star guard Zach LaVine. At the trade deadline, they sent Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu. Unfortunately, the Bulls did not make the playoffs that season, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, they remained aggressive in the offseason. They signed DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $81 million deal and Lonzo Ball to a four-year, $80 million deal.
In 2021-22, it paid off. The Bulls posted a 46-36 record, finishing as the sixth seed in the East. DeRozan was an All-NBA second-team selection, and LaVine earned his second consecutive All-Star nod. During the postseason, they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
Unfortunately, that was the high point of the LaVine-DeRozan-Vucevic era. Last season, the team regressed to 40-42 and missed the postseason. In 2023-24, they are off to a discouraging 11-17 start.
The biggest contenders in the East (Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat) have only gotten better. DeRozan is 34 years old and will be a free agent this offseason. Vucevic is 33 years old and having a down statistical season. The Bulls could be the biggest sellers on the market, right now.
Let's look at three teams, who are logical trade partners.
3. Miami Heat
The Heat have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for DeRozan, but on the court, it may not be the best fit. This season, DeRozan leads the NBA in mid-range field goal attempts (196). Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are prolific mid-range scorers, as well. In order for DeRozan to fit offensively, either he or Butler will have to be a reliable 3-point shooter, which is a risky proposition.
Alex Caruso would be a seamless fit in Miami. The All-Defensive guard is perfect for "Heat Culture", and he could provide them a needed additional playmaker in the backcourt.
Jovic was the Heat's first-round pick in 2022. The 20-year-old Serbian forward is an intriguing prospect, but he has only logged 48 total minutes this season. He would have the opportunity to play real minutes for the Bulls.
Caruso carries a $9.4 million cap hit, while Jovic's cap hit is only $2.3 million. The Heat can absorb the remaining $7.1 million by using their $7.2 million trade exception (Max Strus trade). This would be a win for both teams. The Heat would acquire Caruso, while only giving up one player. Meanwhile, the Bulls would save $7.1 million instantly.