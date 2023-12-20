Fansided

Bulls struggles make them perfect trade partner for Heat, Lakers or Knicks

It's time for a fire sale and the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are logical trade partners for the Chicago Bulls.

By Jakob Ashlin

Mar 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) talks with guard Zach LaVine.
Mar 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) talks with guard Zach LaVine. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
1. New York Knicks

Knicks LaVine trade scenario

Like the Heat, the Knicks have been linked to DeRozan, but once again, a DeRozan-Julius Randle-Mitchell Robinson frontcourt feels clunky. DeRozan is a career 29.4 percent 3-point shooter. Randle is shooting a meager 30.8 percent from 3 this season. Robinson is only a factor around the rim.

Nevertheless, the Knicks do need to make a move, if they want to keep up with the Celtics and Bucks. LaVine would be a smoother fit. He is a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter and a dangerous off-ball cutter.

According to Stefan Bundy of The New York Post, LaVine's camp prefers to "avoid" the Knicks. LaVine does not appear to have a lot of leverage in trade negotiations, though.

Quickley is the centerpiece here. The 24-year-old guard would give the Bulls a talented, young backcourt partner to pair with White. Last season, Quickley averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals as a starter.

Hartenstein and Arcidiacono are on expiring deals. Meanwhile, Fournier will have a $19 million club option this offseason. So, the Bulls could enter this summer with plenty of cap space, especially if they do not take on any long-term salary in a potential DeRozan trade.

