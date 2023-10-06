Burner account confirmed: Arkansas OC exposed thanks to freedom
Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos is getting some pushback for his questionable email correspondences with students.
By Kristen Wong
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos got caught red-handed engaging in suspicious online activity. Enos didn't do anything illegal, per se, but it's definitely not a good look for the program.
On Thursday, HawgBeat's Mason Choate reported that Enos used his official university email address to respond to Arkansas students after the team lost to Texas A&M last weekend. HawgBeat discovered this by requesting Enos' emails through the Freedom of Information Act.
Enos apparently replied to at least one student who criticized his play-calling in the 34-22 loss to the Aggies.
A Twitter user named Rob Mason who presumably attends the University of Arkansas (UA is in his bio) tweeted the leaked emails between himself and Enos, timestamped a little over an hour after Saturday's game ended.
Mason sent the first email to the first-year OC, saying, "I just wanted you to know that I'm available to call 4th downs for y'all if y'all need it AND y'all don't have to pay me millions. What a disgrace."
Arkansas OC Dan Enos gets cooked for unprofessional email exchange with a student
Enos replied, "What would u call??" to which Mason said a quarterback sneak.
The two continued to reply to each other in the email thread before Enos got the last word. He suggested that Mason should apply to football coaching jobs and said with a hint of sarcasm, "I'm sure you'll be great", adding a laughing emoji for good measure.
In Enos' defense, he didn't commit a totally egregious offense. Other than his unprofessional language in his emails to the student, he didn't use obscene language or make threats. Nothing in his emails conveyed any sense of violence or prejudice.
That being said, it's the principle of it that makes Enos and the Arkansas football program look like a laughingstock. As the offensive coordinator of a college football program, Enos is choosing to spend his time arguing about tactics with a random student?
Surely after the Razorbacks' deflating 12-point loss, Enos would have better things to do, more tape to watch. In any case, there are less morally ambiguous ways to vent one's frustrations.