Butthurt Gerrit Cole after Rafael Devers’ HR truly has no leg to stand on
Let's get this out of the way, the most important home runs in Saturday's tilt between the rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox belonged to the young first baseman in pinstripes, Ben Rice. The recent call-up tatered three longballs off of the Boston pitching staff, the driving force in a 14-4 route that evens this series at one game apiece. But the most discussed homer belonged to Rafael Devers.
In the top of the fifth inning when the game was still tight, Devers stepped up to the plate against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Now, for those who don't know, the Red Sox superstar has been Cole's daddy in his career. He came into Saturday's game with a 1.292 OPS against the right-hander with seven home runs.
That OPS went up and he added another homer as well.
Devers tattooed a 96mph fastball 441 feet to centerfield off of Cole to give the Red Sox the 4-3 lead at that point. The drama, however, was that Devers took some time to admire his work before an emphatic bat flip, a raucous yell toward the dugout to hype up his team, and then a slow trot around the bases.
And as you'll see in the next video, Cole didn't take kindly to that, seemingly almost breaking into tears over the scene.
He was clearly butthurt by the theatrics from Raffy. But the hypocrisy in that is just too rich to ignore.
Gerrit Cole nearly crying over Rafael Devers pimped HR is Grade-A hypocrisy
Almost without question, Devers' fired-up response had a lot to do with Alex Verdugo, who was traded to the Yankees from the Red Sox this offseason, pimping a home run of his own that tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. His bat flip was even bigger and his trot was even slower.
And it didn't just feel like the trot was slow because of the rivalry and the moment. Verdugo spent a full 32 seconds rounding the bases, which is the longest home run trot for any Yankees player since 2015.
So for Cole to be upset that Devers reacted to that while his team also took back the lead is just egregious. What's more, Alex Cora made Cole look even more foolish after the game, saying he had no problem with Verdugo's antics (for good reason, noting that they didn't have a problem with it in Boston, so how could they now) but also that the Yankees should feel the same about Devers.
Ultimately, Cole being upset may have been felt throughout the Yankees dugout because, thereafter, they dominated the Red Sox, scoring 11 unanswered runs in the massive win after having lost 14 of their previous 18 games. Maybe it was the spark they needed to get fired up -- or maybe they faced the worst relievers in the Boston bullpen. Who could say!
One thing that's for certain, however, is that baseball is better when a rivalry like Red Sox-Yankees is rolling along. Saturday delivered plenty of moments, including the Cole-Devers feud continuing (Raffy has a commanding lead there with eight home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.369 OPS in 15 games against Cole) to simmer. It should make for a great Sunday rubber match and plenty more great matchups to come.