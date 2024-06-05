Buy or sell? 3 best Blue Jays trade deadline targets, 2 stars to dump for prospects
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a tough spot. They have the talent on paper to at the very least compete for a postseason berth, but have not played like a playoff team all year. They enter Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a 28-31 record, good for last place in the AL East.
The Jays are all but out of it in the division as they're 13.0 games behind the first-place Yankees, but they're only 5.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot. The odds are not in their favor, but one good week can trim that deficit in half or get them even closer. They're very much alive in that race.
If the Jays continue to hover around the Wild Card race, it's hard to envision them passing on the chance to buy at the trade. However, if they lose ground and enter the trade deadline seven or eight games out, Ross Atkins would be foolish to not sell.
Buy: Joc Pederson, DH
If there's one thing that this Blue Jays team needs, it's a left-handed slugger like Joc Pederson. They let Brandon Belt go in free agency, and he was their big left-handed slugger last season. They replaced him at DH with right-handed hitting Justin Turner who has cooled off considerably after a hot start. Daniel Vogelbach has performed well at DH of late, but he's not Joc.
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Pederson in an attempt to get back to the World Series in 2024, but things haven't gone very well for the team. Arizona sits at 28-32 on the season. They're a team that could buy if they get hot, but like Toronto, they haven't shown they're capable of that yet this season.
If Arizona does sell, Pederson would be an attractive player for the Blue Jays to consider because of the boost he'd provide to their offense. So far this season, Pederson is slashing .296/.394/.526 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. He has strictly been a platoon player, but that can work for Toronto with Pederson starting at DH against righties and Turner filling in against southpaws.
The Jays need more offensive firepower. Pederson can give them that.
Sell: Yusei Kikuchi, SP
In a season full of frustration, Yusei Kikuchi has been a bright spot for the Blue Jays. The southpaw has struggled in his last two starts, but had a 2.64 ERA in his first ten appearances of the season. Even with his two rough outings, his ERA is at a respectable 3.66.
After a rough first season in Toronto, Kikuchi has proven to be a reliable mid-rotation arm for the Jays. Not only is he durable, but he has made strides as he has aged.
The reason Toronto would trade him is quite simple. He's on an expiring contract. The Jays can get a very nice haul for him as he'd likely be one of the better starting pitchers available. Their farm system could use a lot of work, so as tough as it would be to let a solid arm go, they absolutely should with Kikuchi if they fall out of it.
Buy: Erick Fedde, SP
While Toronto's rotation has underperformed this season, the top four of Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Kikuchi is among the best in the league when they're all clicking. What the Blue Jays could really use is a fifth starter.
Bowden Francis began the year in that role, but he struggled and then landed on the IL. Yariel Rodriguez pitched well when given the next shot, but he's on the IL now. Alek Manoah got the third crack, but he is also now on the IL right after it appeared as if he had kicked things into gear.
Without much depth left, the Jays could use another starter. A guy like Erick Fedde who has broken out with the Chicago White Sox this season makes a whole lot of sense for a couple of reasons. First, Fedde has looked like an AL All-Star, posting a 3.12 ERA in 12 starts and 69.1 innings pitched.
Second, and perhaps more importantly, Fedde is under team control through the 2025 campaign, and is set to make just $7.5 million next season. With Kikuchi potentially leaving via trade or free agency, the Jays can simply use Fedde to replace him.
Sell: Yimi Garcia, RP
Toronto's bullpen was a major strength last season but has been a disaster so far in 2024, ranking 27th in the majors with a 4.54 ERA. Yimi Garcia has been one of the only bright spots in that unit.
The right-hander has allowed just four runs in his 23 innings of work, posting a 1.57 ERA this season. He has walked just seven batters to go along with 29 strikeouts and only one home run allowed. He has three saves and nine holds while only blowing one save opportunity. He has been dominant.
Garcia's value is never going to be higher than it is right now given that this is the best start he has had to a season in his career, and he is another player headed to free agency at the end of the year. If Toronto is out of it, they'd be foolish to not trade him.
Buy: Tanner Scott, RP
As stated prior, the bullpen has been a major weakness for this Blue Jays team. If they're going to be buyers at the trade deadline, improving the bullpen should be on Ross Atkins' list. If the bullpen is going to be addressed, Tanner Scott makes a lot of sense.
Scott emerged as one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball last season and has only improved his stock this season, posting a 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He does walk too many, but 13 of his 18 walks issued this season came in April. His command has been much better of late, and the opposition is hitting just .152 against him.
The southpaw has experience closing games and can also help in a set-up role if that's what Toronto would prefer. They could use another lefty with both Tim Mayza and Genesis Cabrera having down years, and Scott is one of the best to throw from that side in the game right now. The lone drawback is that he's a free agent at the end of the year, but that'd also allow the Jays to get him for less than they otherwise would've had to part with.
The Miami Marlins will almost certainly trade Scott sometime before the deadline. If the Jays are still in the race, they should do what they can to get him.