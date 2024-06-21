BY-Yoo-hoo: BYU football enters beer prices battle with perfectly placed joke
By John Buhler
Why be Coca-Cola sober when you can be chocolate milk sober? In the age of college football stadiums becoming more and more corporate and more and more intoxicated, BYU continues to do what it does and separates from the rest of the pack in ways nobody else would do. Home football games on Friday night, without pregames? What is this, high school? It is even better than that, baby!
You have to give BYU so much credit here for absolutely trolling the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in their season ticket promo pitch over on The X. Louisiana was promoting its $2 Natty Light special ahead of their Sept. 21 game vs. in-state rival Tulane. The Ragin' Cajuns have quietly been one of the better Group of Five programs in recent years, even if Billy Napier is having a time from hell over in Florida.
Not to be outdone, BYU quoted Louisiana football's official account with some absolutely delicious chocolate milk. The Cougars claim to have the coldest in college football. I will take them at their word for it, as I haven't had milk since I could semi-legally drink a beer in college. We can blame it on peer pressure, scarce financial resources or my growing descent into becoming semi-lactose intolerant.
Even if I'm not in the demographic to be chocolate milk sober Between the Hedges, I salute you, BYU!
I had a college friend who swore by Cheez-Its, deodorant and Yoo-hoo, so I think the shoe fits here.
BYU has the coldest chocolate milk college football could ever imagine
To use chocolate milk as both a praise of yourself while putting down others is something we haven't seen since grade school. While I am not saying we should be stuffing kids into lockers and pulling their underwear over their heads, but that is exactly what BYU football did with this tweet to ruin Louisiana football's totally great promotion. Also, Natty Light isn't for the faint of heart, but the cheap!
Looking forward to this college football season, BYU is in a group of 12 teams or so in the new Big ... 12 ... that could conceivably get to Arlington. Yes, the Cougars are probably on the lower end of that spectrum, but would it shock you if Kalani Sitake and the boys got it together to do something amazing. Well, with the power of chocolate milk and sobriety, anything and everything is possible!
One of my favorite things about BYU is they know exactly who they are. They love sports and they love their teams. It is one of the most passionate fanbases out there, one that has never been afraid of being incredibly petty. All I know is that I need BYU to schedule a home-and-home with the Ragin' Cajuns. With so many rivalries going away with realignment, why not start one over something funny?
BYU and Louisiana should play for The Brown Jug of Chocolate Milk, celebrating like they won in Indy.