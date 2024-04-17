BYU goes to the NBA to find their replacement for Mark Pope
BYU dipped its toes into the NBA waters to find their replacement for Mark Pope, hiring Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young to take over the men's college basketball program.
By Lior Lampert
After losing Mark Pope to Kentucky, BYU cast a wide net in search of his replacement, expanding their reach to the NBA to hire Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young as the next coach of the men's college basketball program, per ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski points out that the details are still unclear as the two sides work to finalize a long-term pact. But Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported that BYU is "ready" to offer Young a contract worth "approximately $30 million and for seven years."
BYU hires Phoenix Suns associate HC Kevin Young to replace Mark Pope
Young is the highest-paid assistant in the NBA and has been a popular candidate in the past two offseason coaching cycles, but now finds himself headed to the college ranks after BYU made an "aggressive push" to hire him.
The Suns promoted Young to associate head coach in 2021, including a considerable pay raise, to keep him in Phoenix despite garnering interest from franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and more recently, the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. But it was a short-term placeholder, and the 42-year-old will take his talents to Bringham Young University after Phoenix's NBA playoff run.
Young has spent practically his entire coaching career in the pros, including various head-coaching stops in the G League, but will now take over a Cougars program entering their second season in the Big 12 Conference.
"Kevin [Young] is someone we have had our eye on for a while," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in an official statement announcing the hire. "He has been a lead candidate for NBA head-coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent," he added.
While Young will continue working for the Suns during the playoffs, he is apparently in the early stages of constructing his coaching staff in preparation for his new gig at BYU, and they will begin the recruiting process for the Cougars.