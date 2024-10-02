C.J. Stroud may have thrown shade at Bills over perception of Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans successfully finished putting together the super team of offensive skill position players around their superstar quarterback, CJ Stroud this offseason. Houston has a budding star in Nico Collins as their WR1 with Tank Dell as a solid complement to Collins. Dalton Schultz is the team's tight end and he's another reliable option.
Over the offseason, the Texans added two additional stars to fill the running back and wide receiver two spots. Joe Mixon came in as the running back and Stefon Diggs came as the new WR2.
But, for whatever reason, Diggs wasn't coming over with a great public opinion on him. In fact, the media was quick to suggest that Diggs was a diva and that he was the problem with his previous teams. They pushed this idea as he's been traded multiple times now.
But CJ Stroud and the Texans just don't agree with these ideas.
CJ Stroud says Diggs may have gotten a "bad rap" before coming to Houston
Diggs was with the Texans for just a few months before he was named a captain on the offense. The players vote for the team's captains and Diggs was voted as an offensive captain for his new team, really shutting down the idea that he was this dramatic diva that many believed him to be.
Stroud recently said that he's "happy Diggs is having fun playing the game," before adding that he believes Diggs had gotten a bad rap before being moved to Houston in the offseason.
Whatever the "bad rap" was about Diggs, it doesn't seem to be impacting him or the Texans. In fact, Diggs is seeing fewer yards per game than he has recorded since his first season in the NFL in 2015. Diggs is being less productive and getting the ball less. Typically, that would make a receiver, especially a diva, act out and throw a fit.
But Diggs isn't doing that. Diggs is having fun and it very well could be because of the situation that he's in with the Texans compared to when he was with the Buffalo Bills.
The fans and the media don't know everything that goes on behind closed doors. All the media typically knows is what the team wants them to know. So the idea that Diggs was a diva was orchestrated off the idea that he requested a trade, but there's so much more to the story than that.
If Diggs was a diva, he wouldn't have been voted a captain and he wouldn't be so well liked by his new teammates. Stroud is making the point that Diggs isn't the person or player that the Bills and their media painted him to be.