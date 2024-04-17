C.J. Stroud warns teams about Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘Don’t be dumb’
"Whoever’s up there, man, be smart."
His numbers the past two seasons are imposing. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. played in a combined 25 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes. His combined numbers read 144 catches for 2,474 yards and 28 scores That’s an impressive 17.2 yards per reception. In each of those seasons, he totaled at least 1,200 receiving yards and each year he totaled exactly 14 touchdown grabs.
Those 14 TD receptions in 2022 accounted for more than one-third of quarterback C.J. Stroud’s season total (41) in his final campaign with the Buckeyes.
C.J. Stroud’s ringing endorsement of Marvin Harrison Jr.
During a Texans’ press conference on Monday, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had some thoughts on his former Ohio State teammate (via Suzanne Halliburton of On3.com).
“I think I read something like he’s NFL ready, but other guys have more potential. That makes no sense. Like, what? If you’re ‘NFL ready,’ how is that not potential? You want longevity. You want somebody who’s been doing it. For him, that’s what he sleeps, eats and he breathes. He’s a worldly talent, but also his work ethic and how he gravitates that room.”
A year ago, Jaxon Smith-Njigba went 20th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. He was the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Harrison expects to go much higher, and it would be somewhat of a shock if he wasn’t the first player to be chosen that was other than a quarterback.
Back to the Texans, who are suddenly loaded these days at wide receiver with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and newcomer Stefon Diggs. Houston has nine picks in next week’s draft, but none in the first round. That isn’t stopping the team’s starting signal-caller from being a little nostalgic, while giving out a little friendly advice.
"For me, I think I would love to play with him again,” stated Stroud in regards to Harrison. “I probably won’t get that opportunity for a while, but I’m super proud of him.
“Whoever’s up there, man, be smart. Don’t be dumb. Don’t think too hard.”