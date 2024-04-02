5 players that aren't Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese but are guaranteed picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese aren't the only stars in women's college basketball headed for the WNBA Draft this year.
The NCAA women's basketball is making noise like it never has with players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Juju Watkins shining and taking the game to the next level.
Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and it remains to be seen if Reese follows suit. However, let us look at some other superstars of the game who are guaranteed top picks in the draft this year.
5. Kamilla Cardoso, Center, South Carolina
Kamilla Cardoso, a towering 6-foot-7 center hailing from Brazil, showcased her versatility of skills at South Carolina, following a stint at Syracuse to kick off her collegiate career.
Cardoso's impact on the court for South Carolina (36-0) has been nothing short of remarkable. She leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game, while also commanding the boards with an impressive 9.4 rebounds per game. She tops the team in blocks with an average of 2.5 per game, all while seeing limited playing time of just 25.0 minutes per game.
Cardoso recently announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, signaling that she is ready to take her talents to the professional level. ESPN's Michael Voepel projects her as a potential lottery pick, forecasting her to be selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Expressing her gratitude and anticipation for the future on Instagram, Cardoso thanked those who have supported her journey thus far and expressed excitement about the upcoming chapter in her career.
"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far," Cardoso wrote in her Instagram post. "I am excited for what the future holds and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes me. "I would like to take the time to thank my family for the sacrifice of letting a 14-year-old move across the world to chase her dreams and for their unconditional love and support."
4. Aaliyah Edwards, Forward, UConn
Aaliyah Edwards had already garnered attention from ESPN as a projected top-five pick, even before she officially declared.
Throughout her tenure with the UConn Huskies, Edwards has proven herself as a pivotal player, exemplified by her scoring average of 17.9 points per game this season.
Moreover, Edwards has shown strong rebounding skills, averaging over 9 rebounds per game. Her consistent performance in both scoring and rebounding has been instrumental in her team's success, resulting in numerous double-doubles and joining the elite ranks as the ninth player in UConn Huskies' history to amass 1,000 rebounds.
In a recent statement, Edwards emphasized that her decision regarding the draft was influenced by both team objectives and her aspirations. As a Canadian athlete and international student, she faced challenges related to NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) regulations and visa considerations, with financial factors inevitably factoring into her decision-making process.
But she's officially in and a no-brainer pick.
3. Rickea Jackson, Forward, Tennessee
Rickea Jackson, a standout forward for the Tennessee Lady Vols, has carved an impressive path throughout the season, despite facing adversity due to a lower leg injury that sidelined her for eight games during non-conference play. The 6-foot-2 fifth-year senior has consistently delivered for her team, never scoring below 10 points in a game this season.
Averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, with a shooting 45 percent from the field, she has been a driving force for the Lady Vols. Her exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed, as she earned a well-deserved selection to the All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive year.
Despite the buzz surrounding her potential as a top pick in the WNBA 2024 Draft, Jackson has yet to declare her intentions. A month ago, South Carolina's head coach, Dawn Staley, boldly forecasted that Jackson could overtake projected top pick Caitlin Clark in the upcoming WNBA Draft.
“Top pick in the WNBA Draft without a doubt,” Staley said about Jackson. “This year really helped her on both sides of the basketball. She’s defending a lot more. She’s rebounding. I mean, she can score at will however you want it. She can score, and she did that to us.”
2. Cameron Brink, Center, Stanford
Cameron Brink, who announced her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft earlier this month and led her team to the Sweet 16 this year, was heralded as the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, alongside clinching the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award for an unprecedented third time.
"I think I'm really at peace with my career and how it went,” Brink said after her final game. “We just came up short today. I just feel really lucky. I'm sitting here feeling really lucky and really blessed. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them my last college game ever really meant a lot to me.”
With career-high averages of 17.8 points, 12 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game, Brink has solidified her status as a dominant force for the Stanford Cardinal this season.
The 6-foot-4 center boasts a wingspan of 6-foot-8 and leads the nation in blocks, amassing an impressive 109 rejections this season alone.
In February, she became only the third player in Division I history (since 1999-2000) to achieve back-to-back games with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks.
In addition to her defensive excellence, Brink has embraced an expanded offensive role this season, resulting in her career-best scoring output of 17.8 points per game.
1. Alissa Pili, Forward, Utah
Alissa Pili has cemented her status as a standout in collegiate women's basketball, earning a plethora of accolades and leaving an indelible mark on the Pac-12 conference. Named Pac-12 Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring and field goal percentage, she averaged an impressive 20.7 points per game, ranking first in the Pac-12 and 16th nationally.
Pili's impact extends beyond scoring, as she also led her team in rebounding with 5.6 boards per game, and her consistent performance garnered her multiple Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.
Prior to her tenure at Utah, Pili made significant contributions during her time at the University of Southern California. Throughout her collegiate career, she consistently demonstrated her scoring ability and knack for rebounding, earning recognition on various watch lists and postseason awards.
With a career total of 1,368 points, she has left an enduring legacy at both USC and Utah and will undoubtedly leave a mark on the WNBA too.