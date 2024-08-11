Caitlin Clark definitely won’t quiet haters with her choice of MLB team
Caitlin Clark is a global superstar. She's a name and a face that has become increasingly popular with fans of sports everywhere, beyond just those in women's basketball. Anybody and everybody in sports wants to meet and connect with the Indiana Fever rookie sensation.
It's like she's everywhere. Especially now as the WNBA is on their annual All-Star break and the Paris Olympics are going on. After not being selected to Team USA, which is quite the insane decision, Clark has found the time to go out and enjoy herself.
Recently, the young star was caught at a baseball game meeting players and wearing the gear of one of the league's most hated teams, the New York Yankees.
Caitlin Clark sports Yankees gear while at Yankee Stadium for doubleheader
That's right, Clark, was wearing a custom Clark, No. 22 New York Yankees jersey alongside with the team's hat.
If it goes to show how big of a star she truly is, she was there to meet some of the players, including Aaron Judge. Later on in the game, Clark joined the YES Network commentary team in the booth and discussed her interaction with Judge.
"He's way bigger than even people think. You know he's big but when you get next to him, it's like he could probably play football or any sport he wants to. Probably be pretty good at basketball too," Clark said during the third inning of the Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers. "He's a good guy. Down to earth. He's pretty swole, too."
Clark admitted that she was most interested in meeting Judge, as many others would be too. Judge seemed equally as happy to be in Clark's presence too. The entire interaction ended with pictures and smiles from all parties involved.
Interesting enough, Judge was quite the multi-sport athlete until he made it to professional baseball. He was an All-State performer in football, basketball, and baseball while in high school.
Even Juan Soto could be seen posing with the customized Caitlin Clark jersey before she was wearing it.
The Caitlin Clark effect was in full effect as Judge would club three hits and the Yankees would win Game One of the doubleheader 8-0 with Clark in the house.