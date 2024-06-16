Caitlin Clark fans lose their cool unnecessarily after Angel Reese's hard foul
By Mark Powell
The WNBA has been blessed by the 2024 rookie class. The WNBA also has dozens of established, veteran stars we ought to be paying more attention to. Both statements can be true.
The league has a brewing rivalry between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, as Caitlin Clark plays for the former and Angel Reese stars for the latter. Clark, being the budding star that she is, has taken on a unique fanbase of her own who seemingly always has an ax to grind. Clark didn't make the Olympic team? Freak out! Another player dares to talk smack or even knock Clark on her backside as she drives to the rim? Freak out!
Clark, obviously, loves the fans who show up at the arena to watch Fever games. She routinely signs autographs for young girls and enjoys watching the game grow. However, she also disavowed anyone using her name for a political point, which was the correct call.
"People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It's disappointing. It's not acceptable," Clark said Thursday. "... Treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think, it's just a basic human thing that everybody should do."
Caitlin Clark fans overreact to a very basic flagrant foul by Angel Reese
This takes us into Sunday's game against the Sky. Clark wants to be treated like everyone else, and would prefer her play do the talking. So, when Angel Reese makes a hard-nosed basketball play on Clark while driving to the rim -- and that foul is called a flagrant -- we ought not to freak out, right? Wrong again!
Oh, wow. The worst human made a terrible point. We shouldn't be surprised.
Reese was on the wrong end of a flagrant 1 foul call, as she entered the fray late and hit Clark in the head. She didn't argue with the play. Clark didn't turn around and start a shoving match. All was well on the court. Yet, fans and pundits alike made a normal flagrant foul a big deal.
The WNBA is in its regular season. The Fever are eighth in the league, while the Fever have the tenth seed. Both teams have played close to a third of their schedule. Can we settle down here, please?