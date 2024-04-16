Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 in WNBA Draft. Gear up, Fever fans.

Fansided

Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 in WNBA Draft.

By Nathan Cunningham

The Indiana Fever selected Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Clark - whose play captivated a previously untapped audience for women's college basketball - is coming off of back-to-back National Championship game appearances. She joins a Fever squad which boasts the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark and the Hawkeyes set broadcast and attendence records throughout the season as she became the Division-I NCAA all-time leading scorer.

No we wait to see what the WNBA has in store. Which means it's time to gear up, fans.

