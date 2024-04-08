Caitlin Clark’s goodbye message to Iowa fans is class personified
Iowa star Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt goodbye message to Hawkeyes fans after coming up short in the National Championship Game against South Carolina, marking their second straight title defeat.
By Lior Lampert
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fall in the NCAA Championship Game for a second straight season. Only this time, it was against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who completed a perfect season after the 87-75 victory.
Following an agonizing end to a historic four-year college basketball career, Caitlin Clark took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to craft a short and heartfelt goodbye message to Iowa fans to reflect on her time as a member of the Hawkeyes.
Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt goodbye message to Iowa fans
“Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans, and our university – Thanks for making my dreams come true,” Clark said. “Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home,” she added.
Clark undoubtedly appeared at home in Iowa if her dominant on-court efforts during her collegiate career are any indication. She averaged 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game through four seasons, setting the all-time women’s college basketball record for total points (3,951) and made 3s (548).
While Clark will not go out on top as a national champion, she caps off her remarkable four-year stint at Iowa with a second consecutive AP Player of the Year award, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball. Despite the gut-wrenching defeat to South Carolina, Clark will go down as arguably the best women’s college basketball player ever.
After declaring for the WNBA Draft in February and forgoing her final year of NCAA eligibility, Clark will now transition toward getting ready for the event on Apr. 15 in Brooklyn, New York, where she will presumably be the No. 1 overall pick. But her time at Iowa has captivated many and transformed the public perception of women's college basketball.
The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery earlier this offseason, putting them in a prime position to make Clark the face of their franchise.