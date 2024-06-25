Caitlin Clark's growth as a decision-maker
By Nick Andre
The Indiana Fever have figured things out. The team has won four of their last five games and are playing the best basketball they’ve played all season. It’s a shocker to many to see how well the Fever are playing, considering their 0-5 start to the season. Give credit to head coach Christie Sides for making necessary adjustments and players for figuring out ways to execute their game plan.
Heading into this season, all eyes were on Caitlin Clark. After a historical college career, fans were curious to see how her game could translate to the next level. A handful of insiders projected that Clark would see instant success in the WNBA and emerge as the best player in the league but most rightly projected that it would take her time to adjust. The adjustment from college to the WNBA is not an easy transition and even Clark has shown that it takes time for a player to grow and come into their own.
We also have to take into consideration that Clark and the rest of the 2024 WNBA Draft class have played non-stop basketball since November. Even during the break between the end of college season and the start of the WNBA season wasn’t enough to rest and prepare for what’s next. Clark had her ups and downs through the first couple of weeks of the regular season. She had to face some of the top perimeter defenders in the WNBA while trying to figure out how to be an effective player on the floor.
Changing her shot selection has been a big key for Caitlin Clark
For Caitlin Clark to be effective in the WNBA, she had to adjust her play style. She couldn’t come down halfcourt and launch one deep 3-pointer after another. While that can be exciting to watch on a nightly basis, it’s not a formula that will help her win in the WNBA. Clark is in a new environment in Indiana where she has the task of being the floor general in the offense. She has great talents surrounding her like Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, and others who can help Clark win at a high level.
A key word is sacrifice. That’s what every player and team has to do in order to win. It may not be fun in the beginning but the results of winning make the sacrifice worth it. During her senior season at Iowa, Clark had 22.7 field goal attempts per game. Truth be told, she had no other choice but to be an elite scorer to keep her team afloat. In the WNBA, Clark has only shot 12.4 attempts per game, which is 10 less than her senior year.
With the defense that has been played on Clark, it’s hard to get shots off. Teams are setting a game plan to play her tightly and not allow any room to operate on the perimeter. With that being said, Clark has found another way to torch the defense, which is with her playmaking. Her scoring in college may have overshadowed her playmaking but Clark is a gifted passer who can hit her teammates in their pockets for good quality shots.
Clark is averaging 8.2 assists in her last five games, which includes 13 in Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky. In their four-game winning streak, you can see the growth as a playmaker. Clark has understood her responsibility as a floor general. She understands that everything dictates with her and she plays a huge role in how well the team can play offensively.
Clark is no longer settling for tough shots as often. Instead, she’s reading how the defense is playing her and applying pressure with her attack and ability to find open teammates. With the ball in her hands, Caitlin Clark is a deadly weapon who draws multiple defenders her way.
Because of Clark’s growth as a decision-maker, the Fever currently sit as the ninth seed with a playoff appearance still possible. Although this team still has growing to do, they’re moving in a better direction. Caitlin Clark still reigns as one of the best rookies in the 2024 WNBA Draft class. As she continues to grow during the season, her case of being Rookie of the Year will only continue to grow moving forward.