Potential Caitlin Clark injury is why court storming is stupid and needs to go away
Caitlin Clark getting hurt after a court storming is more reason this celebration needs to go away.
By John Buhler
You are not in high school anymore. It is not about you. Stop storming the court or rushing the field, please! For those who don't get it, will never get that they don't get it. While every 17-year-old dreams of storming the court or rushing the field after their team wins, this needs to go away in college athletics immediately. You cannot do it in the pros because jail time is coming your way if you do.
In the immediate aftermath of the Ohio State Buckeyes' upset victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, all of Columbus seemingly stormed the court. They were not the first fanbase to do this, and unfortunately, will not be the last. I don't know what it is going to take to stop this moronic phenomenon from jeopardizing the health of our favorite athletes, but just look at what happened to poor Caitlin Clark.
For those who don't know who she is, Clark is the star player for the Hawkeyes. She had Iowa playing for a national title last season, but came up just short of proving victorious in the big game vs. LSU. Every so often, we get a college basketball star that transcends the sport. Sabrina Ionescu was that for Oregon a few years ago, but she is well on her way to superstardom playing in the WNBA today.
Clark is that talented, so seeing her get decked by a Buckeyes fan will make your stomach queasy.
Now is the perfect time to end court storming and field rushing forever. Protect these players...
Potential Caitlin Clark injury should bring an end to court storming
There comes a time in every sports fan's life where you begin to swiftly realize that leaving your seats for the field of play itself is the activity of vacuous imbeciles. You paid good, hard money to watch great athletes compete. Athletically, you peaked in high school, therefore you don't belong down there with them. This has everything to do with player safety, so what side of the aisle are you on?
There is a reason why the SEC will fine your university after your mediocre football team upsets someone of substance and your idiot fansbase rushes the field. Some clown will go out of their way to attack or injure an opposing player. Do you want someone like that to harass you verbally and assault you physically in your place of work? Me neither, so quit being a childish hypocrite over this.
College basketball is better when players like Clark get to be a part of it. She may come out of this decking alright, but it would be such a shame if this completely preventable situation ended her illustrious college career. The line between fans and players has never been more blurry. Read the room and understand where you stand in that dichotomy. When being a fan, have a little respect.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate a big win besides knocking over the other team's best player.