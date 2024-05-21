Caitlin Clark injury scare will haunt the WNBA's nightmares for weeks to come
Caitlin Clark is the new face of the WNBA. So you better believe the league is heavily invested in having her on the court as her rookie season continues.
That's why Clark's injury during Monday night's game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun felt like such a big deal.
First and foremost, there was concern for Clark herself after watching her writhe in pain on the court. She tweaked her ankle and had to head back to the locker room while the fans and league held its breath.
Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star tweaked ankle but will return
Fortunately, Clark returned to the bench area with her ankle taped before halftime. While there wasn't enough time left for her to check back into the game, the expectation is she will return to action in the second half.
Clark's presence has resulted in a huge uptick in fan attendance at Gainbridge FieldHouse and the arenas of the Fever's opponents. The No. 1 pick in the draft is the biggest name in women's sports right now.
If she were to suffer an injury that kept her out for any period of time, it would be a hugely disappointing turn of events.
Clark had eight points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, notching two rebounds and a block. She committed two turnovers, which is an improvement over some of her more turnover-happy performances.
The Fever started the season 0-3 as Clark struggled to adjust to life in the WNBA but Monday's game has been a more balanced showing for Indiana. A three-point halftime lead over the undefeated Sun has them in much better position to notch their first win than past games.
The question is whether Clark will be able to contribute to a victory if it's on the cards.