Caitlin Clark is all class answering question about Chennedy Carter’s flagrant foul
There have been a million opinions about Caitlin Clark and the flagrant foul committed by the Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter. Too many of them fall on the extreme ends of the spectrum, from labeling it assault to shrugging it off as part of the WNBA.
The person with the most level-headed response to it all happens to be Caitlin Clark herself.
Clark addressed the away-from-the-ball body-check when a reporter asked if Carter owes her an apology.
“No, I mean basketball is competitive, I get it. Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. Happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career," Clark said ahead of Friday's Indiana Fever game against the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. "People are competitive. It is what it is."
Clark went on to praise Carter, doing what she always seems to do: Put the focus back on basketball.
"She's having a tremendous season. She's played great basketball in my eyes. Probably in first place for Sixth Player of the Year. She's been great off the bench for them. I think she had 25 last night and really helped them win the game," Clark said.
Caitlin Clark won't take the bait on WNBA drama
The unfortunate thing about this whole saga is that Clark clearly has no interest in engaging in the drama. Everyone around her, in the media and on social media, has made her the center of a culture war. She just wants to play ball and be done with the controversy.
"That's just not where my focus is," Clark said. "That's not what I think about on a day-to-day basis. I think about my team. I think about ways that I can get better. It's just basketball at the end of the day. There's no grudges. There's nothing like that. It's a sport. It's competitive. It's not going to be nice all the time. That's not what basketball is and I think people that play at the highest level will understand that."
People will continue to project their own agendas on Clark, Carter and other controversial figures like Angel Reese. Thus far, Clark hasn't taken the bait.