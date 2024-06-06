Angel Reese's Chicago Sky harassed at hotel, face racial slurs online
The Chicago Sky are set to take on the Washington Mystics tonight but the game may be the last thing on their minds right now as the ripple effects from Chennedy Carter's shoulder check on Caitlin Clark continue to loom over the team.
Last Saturday, the Indiana Fever defeated the Sky in a nail-biter, 71-70 but Carter's cheap shot set the media world on fire. Even though Clark played a part in the escalation of Saturday's incident, there is no place for any of it in the game.
After the matchup, Carter clarified that she would not answer any questions regarding the Fever's rookie. Yesterday night, the Mystics arrived at their hotel in Washington D.C. and were harassed by an unknown man with a camera.
Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison, and Michaela Onyenwere reported on X (formally Twitter) that the team was being harassed. Security was able to defuse the situation but this incident should raise red flags.
The few videos posted of the incident at the Sky's hotel did not capture the whole exchange and the original post was scrubbed. These three Sky players tweeted about the situation and they certainly deserve the benefit of the doubt.
In the player's tweets, they do not mention Carter's name but since the shoulder check last Saturday, she has been receiving hatred and has been the hot topic in media nationwide.
The only video that has been accessible was not the original and it shows how the unknown man tries to approach Carter and ask her if she reached out to Clark multiple times. Security successfully gets the man to go in another direction.
Carter's play against Clark was not a basketball play but a line has to be drawn. This kind of in-person harassment of players far outside the arena is absolutely unacceptable.