Caitlin Clark still making WNBA history despite slow start to career
To say that there has never been a talent in the WNBA like Caitlin Clark would not be ridiculous. The things she did in college have never been done before, and there's a reason why she's captured the eyes of those who never watched a second of women's basketball.
Clark was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft and was expected to immediately take over and be the best player in the league. Those weren't reasonable expectations, but those were the expectations.
She hasn't quite met those expectations thus far as she has averaged 17 points on 41.2/34.3/1.000 splits to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. She's also averaging a whopping 6.5 turnovers per game. The Fever have lost all four games Clark has played to begin her career, with three of the losses coming by double digits.
Despite what can fairly be classified as a bit of an underwhelming start for Clark, she's still making WNBA history showing just how great of a player she is.
Caitlin Clark still finding a way to make WNBA history despite slow start
Nobody in WNBA history has averaged at least 15 points and five assists per game while hitting three three-pointers. Clark has done that, and has even upped the ante a bit by scoring 17 per game. Yes, she could be more efficient shooting-wise and not turn the ball over as much, but for her first four games? She's just beyond impressive.
It'll be fascinating to see the kinds of stat lines Clark can put up when facing lighter competition other than the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, and when she gets more acclimated to WNBA competition.
This is not an easy adjustment to make, and she's found a way to put up historically great numbers despite playing on what can be described as a subpar roster. The thought of things only improving from here should terrify the rest of the WNBA.