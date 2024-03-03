Move over, Pistol Pete: Best memes and tweets from Caitlin Clark's record-breaking day
Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark stands alone.
By Mark Powell
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark stands alone atop the college basketball scoring charts. Clark made two free throws in the second quarter of Iowa's Big Ten matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes -- in itself far from a major accomplishment for a player of her stature -- but they signified something else entirely.
Those were Clark's 3,667th and 3,668th points of her illustrious college career. Clark, who has already declared for the WNBA Draft despite having a year remaining of eligibility, achieved her feat at Iowa's senior day.
Pete Maravich's had been the all-time scoring leader from his time at LSU in the 1940's. It's been a long time since we've seen a scorer with the capability of Clark or Maravich. The likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has cemented her place in history.
Clark seems likely to be picked No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, should they be so lucky. The Fever's GM, Lin Dunn, played coy about the team's plans just a few days ago.
"We're looking to see who's going to be the next point guard of this team," Dunn told ESPN. "Now in the WNBA, we're all looking at the size of our guards, looking at whether they can be versatile, can they score, pass and play the 2 and 1 positions."
Passing on Clark would be a grave mistake. However, before she turns to the professional ranks, Clark's Hawkeyes have work to do in the NCAA Tournament. For one day, though, Clark's achievement reigns supreme and should be celebrated as such.
Caitlin Clark makes history: Best memes and tweets
Celebrities like former UConn star Maya Moore and rapper Travis Scott were in attendance for the historic event.
The game, which was televised on FOX, featured arguably the best college sports announcer in Gus Johnson.
Nike also brought their A-game, with a prepared commercial following Clark's record.
Like all star athletes, Clark was inspired by those who came before her.
Clark's record is a landmark achievement not just for herself, but women's college sports as a whole. With the NCAA Tournament looming, it couldn't have come at a better time.
There will never be another Caitlin Clark.