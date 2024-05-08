Caitlin Clark responded to Eagles rookie saying he’d beat her 1-on-1
Before he became a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean made headlines for claiming he could beat Caitlin Clark one-on-one.
Clark never responded publicly, but it turns out she didn't let the comments go totally unchallenged.
On the Up And Adams Show, DeJean revealed that Clark actually hit him up after his quote went viral.
Caitlin Clark let Cooper DeJean know he couldn't beat her 1-on-1
"She took a shot back at me after. She texted me and said that she didn't think that I could beat her," DeJean said. "I'll let her say that but I think it would be fun if we got to play each other."
It's nice to see that DeJean and Clark seem to have a friendly enough approach to this. DeJean says he wasn't trying to disrespect Clark. He was just answering a question posed to him and he's confident enough in his basketball ability that he backed himself.
And he isn't backing down from his claim either. He doubled down on the idea that he could take the new Indiana Fever star.
His high school highlights show he had some game but that doesn't mean he'd be able to outshoot one of the best shooters on the planet. Cornerback swagger can only take you so far when Clark can knock down shots the way she does.
Unfortunately, this matchup is going to remain a hypothetical. Clark is busy with the start of her first WNBA season while DeJean will be focused on offseason activities with the Eagles for the foreseeable future.
Clark was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft while Philadelphia picked up DeJean with the 40th pick overall in the second round of the NFL Draft. She's already the face of her league. DeJean was drafted to become the new face of the Eagles secondary.