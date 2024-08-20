Caitlin Clark broke another ridiculous record with plenty of Fever games left to play
Passing hasn't always been shown as Caitlin Clark's most well-known attribute. Sure, she led the nation in assists three times at Iowa, but it was always her shooting and ability to make shots nearly at halfcourt that drew the most attention. But now since entering the WNBA, passing has been her strongest suit.
On Sunday, she broke the WNBA rookie record for assists with 232 in just her 28th WNBA game. There are still 12 games left in the regular season, which means she accomplished this feat in just over two-thirds of the 2025 campaign.
Caitlin Clark is the coming for the WNBA single-season assist record
Clark leads the WNBA in assists with 8.3 per game and she needed nine on Sunday to pass Ticha Penicheiro's old rookie record of 224, set back in 1998. However, this isn't the first time that Clark made her way into the record books for her passing abilities. She had 1,144 assists during her collegiate career at Iowa, third in NCAA Division I women's history. She can still chase the overall WNBA single-season assist record, which is 316, set by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun last season in 40 games.
At this pace it seems likely Clark will get there.
"If you'd told me I was going to lead the league in assists coming in here in my rookie season, I probably would have told you that you were lying," said Clark on Sunday. "But I take a lot of pride in that. I want to set my teammates up first and foremost, because that's going to help you have the most successful team. I'm always looking for my teammates in transition, that's where I tend to thrive the most."
The Fever also came out with a 92-75 victory on Sunday over the Seattle Storm. Clark is leading the Fever to heights they have not seen in a long time. They haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and are now 13-15 on the season, which matches last season's win total. The last time that Indiana finished with a winning record was in 2015. The Clark effect is real.