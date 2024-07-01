Caitlin Clark sets Fever rookie record for assists
As the games go on for the Indiana Fever, the milestones continue for Caitlin Clark. This time, it's for her outstanding passing abilities.
Clark moved past Julie Allemand to set the Indiana Fever's single-season rookie assist record during the team's nail-biting 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. It only took Clark 20 games to beat the record.
In the same game, Clark was also one rebound shy of becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists in the game. While she didn't shoot the ball especially well, she continued to show off her playmaking abilities in one of her most impactful games for Indiana.
Clark either scored or assisted on 44 of the Fever's 88 game points.
Caitlin Clark won her duel with Diana Taurasi
"I'm just happy we won," Clark said during her walk-off interview. "It was cool to play against [Diana Taurasi] and obviously a really great game. And like you said, this crowd was absolutely incredible."
Late in the fourth quarter, the Mercury retook the lead until Clark stepped up on back-to-back buckets that she assisted on to cut the deficit to 3. She then found teammate Katie Lou Samuelson with a magnificent outlet pass that led to a Flagrant 1 foul and two more points.
She contributed offensively down the stretch with 19 seconds to play by icing the game at the free throw line with a pair of buckets.
During the season, she has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. She remains on pace to become the fourth player ever -- and first rookie -- to average at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. If she continues to do so, she will enter the stacked list of Candace Parker, Alyssa Thomas, and Sabrina Ionescu.
Clark has also moved into third place in the league in assists and is on pace to smash the Fever's all-time single-season record of 201 assists, which Erica Wheeler holds. If she continues to stay healthy, she will also break the WNBA's all-time rookie assist record of 225, which Hall of Famer Ticha Penicheiro currently holds.
She continues to be one of the best playmakers to have entered the league in a very long time, and it is only the beginning.