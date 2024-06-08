The shocking reason reportedly behind Caitlin Clark snub from Team USA Olympics squad
Not that anyone in the sports stratosphere is unaware of the fact but Indiana Fever guard and former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark is among the most popular athletes in the world right now. Her rookie foray into the WNBA has exponentially raised the attention and popularity of the league, something that's been long building and now appears to be culminating.
Given Clark's notoriety and abundant talent, it's felt expected that she would ultimately be part of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. However, when the roster was reported on Saturday, Clark was nowhere to be found, looking like a big-name snub from the squad.
Here's a look at the players reportedly on the Team USA Olympics roster: A'Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper.
Obviously on some level, it's hard to argue with this roster. Team USA has been a juggernaut in international competition for women's basketball and much of this roster has been a key part of that. Even still, it's shocking to not see Clark on the roster.
And yet, the reason why Clark reportedly didn't make the squad is even more shocking.
Caitlin Clark reportedly left off Team USA over fear of fan reaction to limited minutes
According to a report from Christine Brennan of USA Today, two close sources told her that Clark was left off of the roster over concerns regarding how fans would react to the uber-popular star not playing as many minutes as fans wanted in Paris as part of this star-studded roster.
"Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making. If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball."
It is crucial to note that this was "a factor" and not "the factor" that led to Clark's omission from the Team USA roster. At the same time, however, the fact that it was reportedly part of the consideration is absolutely wild.
Should the goal not be to put the best roster on the floor in Paris? Clark hasn't been perfect in her first taste of WNBA action but having such an ambassador for women's basketball left off the roster because of fears over how fans would handle her minutes restrictions just seems misguided at best and highly problematic at worst.
Ultimately, it might not be a bad thing for Clark to get a break. She went straight from a grueling final season in college right into her WNBA career. Being able to rest, recuperate and recharge could be the best thing for her to really hit her stride as a professional. That, however, does not eliminate the appalling nature that this report suggests she was left off the Team USA roster.