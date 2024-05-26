Caitlin Clark’s true colors showed when Fever needed her most
By Lior Lampert
At long last, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got the proverbial monkey off their back on Friday night, thanks to the rookie's late-game heroics.
Clark reminded everyone why she was the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft this offseason. She outdueled No. 2 overall selection Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks to give Indiana their first win of the year. While it was only a matter of time for her and the Fever to get off the schneid, how they won is noteworthy.
The Fever outscored the Sparks 25-17 in the fourth quarter, including this beautifully executed dagger shot by Clark in the final minute of the game:
The 29-foot step-back 3 from Clark over the outstretched arms of Kia Nurse gave the Fever a 76-71 lead with 40.1 seconds remaining. Moreover, she hit an even deeper shot roughly two minutes before that, reminding us of her dominant college basketball days at Iowa.
Even though those were her only two made 3s of the contest Clark made, they couldn't have come at a more critical moment. As we saw routinely during her historic four-year collegiate career with the Hawkeyes, she steps up when her team needs it most.
While the box score may say otherwise, Clark appeared to look the most comfortable she has since entering the league against the Sparks on Friday. She finished with 11 points (4-of-14 shooting), 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block. But perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from her performance is the joy and swagger she appeared to be playing with, evidenced by her celebratory shoulder shrug.
No player in the history of the W has had more pressure on them than Clark, especially to begin their career. But she has handled the spotlight with maturity, humility and grace, deserving to be lauded for her professionalism.