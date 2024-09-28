Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year: How long until she is MVP?
Caitlin Clark has officially been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, an accolade that comes as no surprise given her dominant performance throughout the season.
Despite the Indiana Fever's modest team record, Clark's exceptional play led them to a first-round playoff berth, showcasing her ability to elevate those around her. Her regular season averages of 19.2 points per game and a league-leading 8.4 assists per game set her apart from other contenders, including Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Clark's standout season featured numerous personal milestones, including two triple-doubles, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to achieve this feat. She also had several memorable games, such as a 35-point performance against the Dallas Wings and an impressive 19 assists in another matchup against the same team.
Dubbed the “Caitlin Clark Effect,” her impact transcended her individual stats, transforming the Fever into a more competitive franchise while also boosting league attendance. Her WNBA debut drew over 20,000 fans, the highest attendance since the 2007 WNBA Finals, highlighting her immense popularity and the excitement she brings to the league.
As Clark's star continues to rise, many are wondering how soon she will add an MVP award to her growing list of achievements.
Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year: When will Fever star win MVP?
With A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart currently dominating the league, Clark has formidable competition. Wilson, with three MVPs in the last five seasons and a league-record 53-point game, remains a top contender. Meanwhile, Stewart's leadership has guided the New York Liberty to the league's best record, with her and Sabrina Ionescu forming a dynamic duo reminiscent of Clark's game style.
Clark’s path to MVP status could follow a similar trajectory to Stewart's, who won the award in just her third season. For Clark, the Fever's overall success will be a crucial factor. After a significant leap post-All-Star break that led to their first playoff appearance since 2016, the Fever will need to continue building around Clark, particularly on defense and overall basketball IQ. If the team can improve and contend for a top spot in the standings, Clark’s chances of becoming an MVP, and perhaps a perennial one, could arrive sooner than expected.