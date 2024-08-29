Another day, another Caitlin Clark WNBA record: Rookie sensation sets single-season 3-point record
The Indiana Fever played a basketball game last night, which meant that Caitlin Clark was on the court and obviously found a way to break yet another WNBA record.
This time she now marked her name at the top of the list for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in WNBA history.
Before Clark came around, Rhyne Howard held the record in 2022 with 85 3-pointers. Along with the record-breaking performance, Clark finished the victory against the Connecticut Sun with 19 points and 7-for-17 shooting. Behind the arc, she shot 3-for-12 but knocked down her 86th in the early first quarter.
She got to work quickly to help the Fever earn their first win over the Sun this season. Less than three minutes into the game, she drove to her right, stepped back, and drained the historic 3-pointer. Despite what looked on paper as a rough shooting night for Clark, she came in clutch in the end for the Fever as she hit the go-ahead layup with a minute remaining in the game.
This season she has been shooting 33 percent from 3-point range which has not been as good as she did in college. She takes 8.5 attempts per game and had her best month of shooting long-range in June and August at 36.8 percent.
Clark already set the all-time single-game assist record, has the single-season rookie assists record, and leads the league in that category with 8.2 per game. So, while she was known for her outstanding shooting in college, she has established herself as one of the best point guards in the league as a rookie.
"I think the best part about it is that our chemistry continues to get better," said Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell said during a post-game interview with NBATV. "I value what Caitlin brings to the table because not only does she have the pace and the space, but she can shoot the lights out and you just got to be ready when your number's called with a person like that."
Now the Fever are 15-16 on the season and have won four of five since the return from the Olympic break. They smashed the Sun's three-game winning streak and now are seeking to make an appearance in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.