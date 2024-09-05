Caitlin Simmers is sitting in first place coming into the Lexus WSL Finals and is enjoying the ride
By Nicole Bosco
In a few short days, a new champion of the World Surf League will be crowned. The first week of September brings the top five men and women of the WSL to the shores of Southern California for the Lexus WSL Finals. Last year as a rookie on the tour, Caitlin Simmers made her first appearance in the WSL Finals event. She ended her day and season in fourth place, vowing to learn from the experince. This year she will head into Lower Trestles in the number one spot, in a great position to bring home her first World Title.
Simmers is familiar with Lower Trestles, as a California native she has frequented this spot a number of times over her 18 years. Being the youngest in the field doesn't phase Simmers much, she has been dominating all year, from first place in the very first event of the year at Banzai Pipeline to now sitting in the number one spot with one event left. She feels that her experience at this wave will allow her to do well. She spoke with Fansided in the leadup to the Finals event.
"It's definitely not my home break, but I've grown up coming here, and it's one of the best waves in California, so I definitely frequent this wave, Lowers," she said. When asked if this will give her an advantage in the water she answered, "I hope so."
Simmers does not seem like the type to compulsively prepare for a contest, she is more of a surf-by-feel type of person. Although she said that there is a level of game planning that goes into most events, she is relying on her experience and relationship with the ocean to guide her through this event.
"It's just been trying to surf a lot and not too much, trying to kind of wait until I want to go surfing, not just forcing it and going because I have to go," she explained of her preparation. "When I want to go surf, I'm just trying to slow myself down and look at what's in front of me and enjoy being with my friends and enjoy being at home...I have so much love for the ocean and so much respect for the ocean that I just love learning about new waves and new places."
Being the youngest competitor on both the female and male sides of this competiton is not adding any pressure to Simmers, in fact, it is working in the complete opposite. Simmers knows that she has what it takes to become a world champion, but if not now, there will be plenty of opportunities.
"I think it takes the pressure off, just knowing that if it doesn't go my way, then I have the whole rest of my life to work towards it," she said. "Just knowing that I did the best I can, but I'm doing the best I can to make it go my way, I think it takes a little bit of pressure off, but I mean, I still put a lot of pressure on myself."
The Lexus WSL Finals will begin the waiting period on September 6. Depending on optimal conditions this event will run one day within the one-week waiting period. The format begins with the number five seed taking on the number four seed and the winner progressing throughout the day. The number one seed will then have to win a best of three sets to be named the champion. The action can be seen on WorldSurfLeague.com.