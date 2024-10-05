Cal College GameDay signs yell at ESPN to venture into new territory
By John Buhler
This came as quite the shock. Who knew that Cal had it in them? We know that the California Golden Bears have given us so many great NFL players over the years, as well as tremendous quarterback play in the college game. However, up until Saturday, Berkeley had never hosted College GameDay before. It may be a West Coast school with other things going on, but Cal showed up in droves, aight.
Unranked Cal will host a top-10 Miami Hurricanes team at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This is the quintessential trap game for a program like Miami. Cal is well coached and we know that Mario Cristobal will go full-blown meathead when it is the absolutely wrong time to go full-blown meathead. He used to coach Justin Wilcox's alma mater of Oregon, so these coaches have history.
More importantly, Cal is showing us it is more than a protest university. The Golden Bears have a pretty good football team, one that has been a positive addition to the revamped ACC thus far. They may have lost a dumb one on the road to toothless Florida State, but that is what a Justin Wilcox-led Cal team will do from time to time. They will also punch a team like Auburn right in the mouth as well.
The sun wasn't even up yet, but the Cal faithful took their GameDay signs to unprecedented heights.
This might be one of the most self-aware fanbases in the country. We are so lucky to have them, y'all!
You may need an unhealthy amount of caffeine and smelling salts to stay awake for this entire game.
Cal takes its College GameDay signs to heart and to even greater heights
This is what we were all hoping for. College football is both dumb, and for everyone. Don't let anyone tell you how to fan when it comes to the greatest sport of mankind. We have an academic power in the Bay Area hosting a private school from South Florida in a conference game of great magnitude, only that doesn't start until 7:30 p.m. PT, but people will be pregaming for it before the crack of dawn.
If this has shown anything, it's that ESPN should be sending GameDay to campuses that they have never been too yet.
The fact Marshawn Lynch will be the guest picker makes this a must-watch spectacle. You never know what he is going to say. Better yet, you have no idea what the Cal faithful are capable of. As people come screaming down Tightwad Hill, oh, you are so going to know. The only way this is better is if Lynch commandeers an injury cart and decides to whip it around Memorial Stadium for everyone.
Lynch is a man of the people, a true one-of-one as a human being. As gracious as he his genuine, as insightful as he is unpredictable, the world is in a better place with Cal hosting GameDay and Lynch being the guest picker. There may not be a signature game on the slate in the traditional sense, but we all know that these are the weekends that make this the best sport on the planet. Pure chaos!