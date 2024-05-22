Caleb Williams already has Bears fans thinking about the Lombardi Trophy
By John Buhler
It has never happened before, but it could happen. When the Chicago Bears used their No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers on former USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, they were thinking about Super Bowl parades going down the Magnificent Mile. He has not even played a game for the Bears yet, but I would be remiss if I did not think he looked the part of a champion slinging it.
The vibes have never been higher when it comes to Bears football. Yes, Chicago is a fantastic sports city, one that has given us Michael Jordan's Bulls, the 2016 Cubs and the unforgettable '85 Bears. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, success is usually short-lived on the sports side of things in the Second City. The pressure these athletes feel may only be rivaled by the demands of New Yorkers.
While I have no earthly idea if Williams is built to do the impossible in Chicago, which is to win prolifically with a passing-centric offense in the windiest city on the planet, this kind of feels different. It wasn't like it was when Chicagoans abound were trying to will Justin Fields into being their gridiron savior. Williams already is. You can just tell. The only things that can hurt him are injury and the Bears.
Look at this guy throwing absolute darts to D.J. Moore in gym shots and try to best contain yourself!
It is a practice video, Dov, but I do agree with you that Williams could be a franchise-altering player.
Caleb Williams' first look in Chicago Bears uniform has fans drooling
When people say they have prepared their whole lives for this moment, they are usually saying that tongue in cheek. That is not the case with Williams, who was groomed for this big stage as a child. The high school prospect from Washington, D.C. first played his college football at Oklahoma before transferring to USC for his final two years. He has seen it all during his three seasons of college ball.
Admittedly, I haven't always been the biggest fan of Williams. I think he kind of got sucked up into the Lincoln Riley hype vacuum and had to act accordingly. Yes, he still followed him to USC, but that is not the point. The point is Williams may be more pro-ready upstairs than I ever gave him credit for. Last year was a tire fire for the Trojans in Los Angeles. Alex Grinch's defense broke many men's will to live.
In terms of first-overall picks, Williams is way more likely to be Cam Newton than Jeff George. I am not going to put him on John Elway or The Manning Brothers' pedestals because that is too much. He has the talent of Michael Vick and is my favorite USC Heisman Trophy winner since Carson Palmer. While he may get paid like Sam Bradford, we can only hope that he will grind it out like Matthew Stafford did.
On a scale of Joe Burrow to Tim Couch, Williams is closer to Drew Bledsoe than to JaMarcus Russell.