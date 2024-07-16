Caleb Williams, Bears pointing fingers at each other about looming contract situation
By Lior Lampert
If we've learned about athletes not having agents, being without representation can complicate negotiations -- ask Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens.
In retrospect, Jackson and Smith are now two of the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Nevertheless, it took the former over a year of back-and-forth dialogue with the Ravens and the latter to request a trade and land with Baltimore.
Dealing directly between franchise and player without a person in the middle to mediate and haggle can get personal. As we saw with Smith, it can taint relationships. However, the Chicago Bears should use the now-tarnished connection with the star inside linebacker as a learning experience, considering their new organizational centerpiece is agent-less.
Instead, recent reporting suggests they are the same old Bears. Chicago and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams are seemingly not on the same page regarding his imminent contract.
Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, is one of five first-rounders who remain unsigned. Making the matter even more pressing, Bears rookies report to training camp today (Tuesday). Regardless, the signal-caller communicated via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune that he's "not handling" financial discussions. Meanwhile, the team insists otherwise.
Caleb Williams, Bears point fingers at each other about his looming contract situation
Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bears have informed the league that they've only dealt with Williams in the ongoing contractual talks. And by rule, it must remain that way unless the latter hires an NFLPA-certified agent.
But if Williams has no spokesperson and claims to be uninvolved in conversations with the Bears, who is this responsibility delegated to? Is Chicago getting duped by its new leader? Did he unintentionally blow his cover? Or are we missing something?
Whatever the answer is, it appears something isn't adding up. So, seeing how this situation plays out in the coming days/weeks as more information emerges will be fascinating.