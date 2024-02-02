Caleb Williams camp forces Colin Cowherd to backtrack Bears report in hilarious fashion
Lies in the world of journalism are not uncommon, whether it's Stephen Glass and his New Republic story "Hack Heaven" or Colin Cowherd with Caleb Williams.
On Thursday's episode of "The Herd" on Fox Sports 1, Cowherd erroneously reported that Williams came out and said Williams' camp said they don't want the former USC Heisman Trophy Winner in the Windy City.
"“I do think it’s possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up. Because Caleb (Williams) and his group do not want to go to Chicago. He’s from the D.C. area. I think Dan Quinn is considered. The big concern for Caleb Williams, and you have to admit this, where you land matters. Chicago has never developed a star quarterback.”"- Colin Cowherd of FS1
Turns out, the camp does exist, and they responded to Cowherd, calling and saying "they don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don't want to be painted as anti-Bear." In other words, it was Adam Penenberg of Forbes Digital Tool making a call and asking to confirm a fact in the story, which was false.
This led to Cowherd, who has been accused of flip-flopping and fabriciation, to recant his story and respond in a rather interesting way.
Colin Cowherd backtracks Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears story
Needless to say, Bears fans weren't too pleased with this and they responded like they could, but it does beg the question of what Chicago chooses to do with the No. 1 overall pick and whether or not they take Williams to stick with this current roster that has not been good for, well, years.
Not to mention, the Bears have a new coaching staff for the offense, and questions arise as to whether or not, they were brought in just to help Justin Fields. At the same time, if Caleb Williams turns out to be the guy that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus choose to move forward with as a franchise QB, he will need the best possible supporting cast he can get if he wants to ensure that the QB position in Chicago is actually a desired role
In the end, the main person to laugh at is Cowherd, as he's back to his old tricks of reporting false information, and it's funny and not funny at the same time. The question is, how long will he continue to do this and will Caleb Williams to turn out to be a true franchise QB in Chicago for the Bears if they make him their top draft choice in April?