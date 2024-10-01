Caleb Williams is doing one thing to fix the Bears offense singlehandedly
By Quinn Everts
This may sound crazy, but it's really hard to be a rookie starting quarterback on a team that has won 16 total games in the past three seasons. In other words, yes, Caleb Williams deserves some patience. Though if he keeps playing like he did on Sunday — especially with defenders in his face — Bears fans won't need to "be patient" for much longer.
Williams was elite against pressure in week 4, posting a passer rating of 124.5, the best in the league. He was unfortunately under pressure often, but that's certainly not his fault. And when the heat was on, Williams delivered.
Caleb Williams is improving weekly
When the number two overall pick is the talk of the town — like Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is right now — you can't blame Bears fans who were ready to push the panic button on Williams after two rough performances. But Williams has made stellar strides in weeks three and four, looking more comfortable for extended periods of Sunday's win against Los Angeles than at any other point this season. The stats agree:
The film agrees too, as Williams looks more poised and comfortable in the pocket. Here he finds DJ Moore for a key touchdown late in the third quarter. Williams waits, feels the pressure, and delivers a perfectly thrown ball to his wide receiver while the defense is bearing down on him. Professional stuff.
Sam Darnold has morphed into a good NFL quarterback six years after he was drafted. Baker Mayfield has found his footing once more after almost falling out of the league. Jared Goff went 0-7 his rookie season, then 3-10-1 his first season with Detroit, and has become one of the more reliable passers in the league. The moral of this story? Progress isn't always linear. Quarterbacks develop at different paces, and it's rarely an overnight development. So if Caleb Williams backslides next week against Carolina, let's try to take some deep breaths.