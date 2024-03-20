Caleb Williams had Bears fans swooning at pro day before touching a football
USC quarterback Caleb Williams met up with a potential teammate at his Pro Day on Wednesday.
By Scott Rogust
One of the big questions of the NFL offseason has been answered -- Justin Fields is no longer an option at starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. This past weekend, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. With that, the Bears will now use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback. While the Bears are doing their due diligence, the expectation is that they will use the pick on USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
The Bears, much like other teams, are attending college Pro Days to evaluate the prospects in person. Chicago was at USC's Pro Day, including general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. There was also another prominent member of the Bears at Williams' Pro Day and it was new wide receiver Keenan Allen, who walked over and talked to the quarterback as he stepped on the field.
The video comes courtesy of Sports Central LA's Darren M. Haynes.
New Bears WR Keenan Allen attends Caleb Williams' Pro Day at USC
Get excited, Bears fans. This could very well be the quarterback-wide receiver tandem you will see connecting for touchdowns throughout the 2024 season.
This past week, the Bears made the blockbuster move in the middle of the night to acquire Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. This comes as the Chargers were looking to get under the salary cap threshold, but Allen said he declined to take a paycut. That facilitated a trade, and the Bears won out.
After the Pro Day, Williams said that he's known Allen for a year, and was excited about the possibility of teaming up with him in Chicago. The video comes courtesy of CHGO Sports.
"So to have him here and for me to possibly be going to the same team as him...it's exciting. He's coming off one of his best years, so that's exciting," said Williams.
It will all be on the Bears to make their decision as to how to use the No. 1 pick. But the expectation is that they will write Williams' name on their draft card and make him their new starting quarterback. We shall see if this brings and end the quarterback carousel.