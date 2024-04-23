Caleb Williams hints Bears could take his former rival with another top-10 pick
Caleb Williams could form quite the aerial connection with Rome Odunze on the Chicago Bears.
By John Buhler
It would be hard to top getting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the same NFL Draft if you are the Chicago Bears. Chicago is going to take Williams first overall on Thursday night. The Bears also have the No. 9 overall pick, which they are probably going to use on a wide receiver. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers expected to be off the board before they are picking again, just draft Odunze...
It doesn't have to be this hard, but things have usually been hard for the Bears over the last 40 years or so. Fortunately for them, the universe might be trying to tell general manager Ryan Poles something. Apparently, Williams and Odunze are on the same flight to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft. Both former Pac-12 stars will hear their names called early on Thursday night from Roger Goodell.
Of course, Odunze did say at the NFL Scouting Combine that he is not the man to land a plane in case of an emergency. In a league full of alpha males, you have to appreciate the levels of self-awareness from the former Washington star wide receiver. Not everybody can be Sully trying to land a plane on the Hudson River. We can all take instructions well, but how will we perform in a crisis situation?
Regardless, Williams seems to be over the moon that Odunze is on the same flight to Detroit as him.
Does he know that Odunze is not going to be the one to save all the passengers in an emergency?
Of course, Odunze said he is the captain now, and will take special care of the Detroit-bound flight.
If the Williams-to-Odunze connection is meant to be, maybe we can finally stop talking about 1985?
Caleb Williams should manifest he and Rome Odunze to Chicago Bears
For an NFL franchise that loves to romanticize the past, why not try to join the rest of the league with an incredibly captivating, vertical offense? Chicago added former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to replace Luke Getsy this past offseason. You know who used to go to work on the football field in Seattle last year, right? None other than Washington's star wide receiver.
Admittedly, Williams' only bust potential as a prospect hinges on his mental makeup. If Chicago surrounds him with the right pieces, he can be the greatest player in franchise history. He has the talent of Walter Payton, but at the quarterback position. Though I may have my reservations about his overall character, he is only in his early 20s. Plus, he seems to be all about playing for the Bears now.
I think if you get him a wide receiver at No. 9, or somewhere around that, Chicago will be in a fantastic position to get the very best out of Williams. They may have to move off head coach Matt Eberflus at some point down the line, as he is defensive-minded in nature. Then again, plenty of elite quarterbacks have had a ton of success in this league playing for a defensive-minded head coach.
Caleb and Rome could become the best dynamic duo to star in Chicago since Michael and Scottie.