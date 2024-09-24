Even Caleb Williams knows the Bears are setting him up to fail
By John Buhler
Every 1-2 is different. While teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens have some optimism surrounding them after their slowish starts, 1-2 is not hitting the same for teams like the Chicago Bears. Their one win was over the utterly toothless Tennessee Titans. Caleb Williams has not looked good in his first three starts as the Bears' franchise quarterback. What seems to be the issue?
Well, general manager Ryan Poles' decision to stick by head coach Matt Eberflus has had disastrous consequences. A notorious slow starter, Eberflus might be sitting on the hottest seat in the NFL, hotter than even what Brian Daboll is feeling in East Rutherford. All the while, the Bears are not positioning themselves to set Williams up for success at all. When will this franchise ever learn?
The Bears asked Williams to throw the ball 52 times in a game where they may have won with the run.
"I threw the ball 52 times? Jeez. I do whatever the team needs. So, if it's [throwing] 50 times, it's 50 times. I can't have the two turnovers with those 50 attempts. And then if it ends up being 10 times, and I complete nine of those 10, and we have 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns, I'm fully aware, fully ready to do whatever the team needs. And so, if it comes down to being 50 attempts and us slinging the ball around, if it comes down to being 10 attempts -- it's whatever the team needs, whatever the team needs to get the win."
Yes, the Indianapolis Colts' backs were up against it, but Chicago is the far more talented 1-2 team.
"We'll keep slinging it, we'll keep working on the run game. We'll keep getting better, definitely, as an offense. We're going to get this thing going here soon."
Simply put, Williams' struggles means Eberflus will fail and he will have another new coaching staff.
It was so obvious what the Bears needed to do. Poles did not do it, and thus, it falls on him entirely.
Chicago Bears setting up Caleb Williams for failure right out of the gate
There are 31 NFL franchises with a 4,000-yard passer in their teams' histories, and the Bears are not one of them. Williams may have won the Heisman Trophy during his sophomore year at USC, but his last season in Los Angeles was anything but picturesque. His play and his team's overall performance downticked. People were questioning his leadership, as well as his former head coach Lincoln Riley.
We are looking at a quarterback with Patrick Mahomes' talent, but some questionable decision-making choices upstairs. I am not going to say that he will be the next Jeff George, but Bears fans better hope Williams is closer to Cam Newton or Michael Vick than that. All the while, it truly feels like Williams went to a situation as dysfunctional as what USC legend Carson Palmer did in Cincinnati.
Admittedly, the Bears needed a clean break from Eberflus. He is a good defensive mind, but you are about to draft a generational talent at quarterback. Even if Shane Waldron proved to be a wunderkind as an offensive coordinator, he is one great season away from leading his own NFL franchise. You see the problem, right? Williams needs to play for an offensive-minded head coach, but also not Riley...
If it hits the fan in Chicago this year, do the Bears try to hire Ben Johnson away from the division rival Detroit Lions? Would Bobby Slowik want to leave the Houston Texans for the Bears? And then you factor this in: What if the Bears would prefer an offensive mind with NFL head-coaching experience? Is there a guy out there to be had for the Bears to get the most out of Williams? This is a tough spot.
In truth, it is still way too early to bail on the Bears, but I don't like seeing a rookie being tasked to throw the ball 52 times vs. a very beatable team in Indianapolis. Then again, I do remember Brian Kelly making DeShone Kizer throw the ball 40 times in a hurricane, so I've seen everything. The right head coach for Williams is out there, but I am becoming more convinced that is it not going to be Eberflus.
There may be a few great coordinators out there, but this isn't the offseason to look for a new coach.