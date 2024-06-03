Caleb Williams has to learn the hard truth about Packers-Bears rivalry
By Scott Rogust
For years, Caleb Williams was billed as the quarterback prospect that would save an NFL franchise. His stock only grew after winning a Heisman Trophy with the USC Trojans, one season after transferring over from the Oklahoma Sooners. Even after a disastrous year for USC, Williams' draft stock didn't fall, and the Chicago Bears used the No. 1 pick to select him.
The Justin Fields experiment failed, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles opted to start over. Williams has the chance to turn the franchise's hopes around with the potential of having a long-term option at quarterback they so desperately needed. Having the likes of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet to throw to will make Williams' job much easier than what other rookies have had to deal with in their first year.
Without playing a down for the Bears yet, Williams has become a fan favorite in the Windy City. Williams has certainly helped his cause by embracing the "Green Bay sucks" chants by Chicago fans while at Old Crow Smokehouse restaurant in Wrigleyville. This was, of course, about the Bears' rivals, the Packers.
Caleb Williams embraces Packers-Bears rivalry, which has been dominated by Green Bay
Williams has fully bought into the rivalry between the Bears and Packers. The thing is, Green Bay has dominated the head-to-head matchups as of late. Sure, the Packers have won 107 games as opposed to the Bears' 96, but that doesn't tell the true story of the one-sidedness in the past 10 seasons.
Between the 2014 and 2023 seasons, the Packers have won 18-of-20 games. That's right, Green Bay holds an 18-2 record over Chicago since the 2014 season. Those two games the Bears won were on Thanksgiving 2015 (17-13 win) and Dec. 16, 2018 (24-17 win). Other than that, complete dominance by the Packers in the past decade.
Aaron Rodgers notably said that he "owned" the Bears, which is true, considering he only lost five games against them since taking over as starting quarterback in 2018 until his trade to the New York Jets after the 2022 season.
Even with the lopsided results as of late, Williams can be the one to turn things around. It won't be easy, considering the Packers showed great promise last year with Jordan Love at quarterback, who helped lead the youngest roster in the NFL last year to the playoffs, where they picked up a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round and a near-upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. This offseason, the Packers brought in running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney, two of the top free agents available, to improve the roster.
While Williams' play-making abilities took the college football world by storm, we have to see if it will translate to the NFL. If so, Williams could make the Packers work much harder for their wins against the Bears.