Caleb Williams NFL Combine measurements eerily similar to future Hall-of-Fame QB
USC quarterback Caleb Williams shares a lot of similarities with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, and his measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine show just how similar the two quarterbacks really are.
By Kinnu Singh
It's 2021, and the Oklahoma Sooners are trailing the Texas Longhorns, 28-17. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is struggling to dig the sixth-ranked Sooners out of a deep hole, but the No. 21 Longhorns aren't making it easy. With 8:20 left in the second quarter, Rattler takes the snap, doesn't see his first read open, and panics. His eyes drop and he tries to scramble out of the pocket, but a Longhorn player swipes the ball. It's a fumble. Three plays later, the Longhorns score to take a 35-17 lead.
Caleb Williams, the five-star freshman backup quarterback, entered the game on the following drive and reignited the offense. He compiled 300 total yards with three touchdowns and found a way to lead Oklahoma back to a 55-48 victory.
That was the beginning of Williams' rise to stardom. Now, as the NFL's next can't-miss prospect prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft, he is drawing comparisons to all-time great quarterbacks.
Caleb Williams has almost identical measurables with Drew Brees
There are a lot of similarities between Williams and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. At the NFL Scouting Combine, the top prospect's measurements only further proved the uncanny comparison.
Brees was 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds with an arm length of 31 inches and a hand size of 10 1/4 inches. Williams measured in at 6-foot-1 1/8 with an arm length of 32 inches and a hand size of 9 3/4 inches.
Williams had interviews with several teams, but he did not take part in workouts or drills during the NFL Scouting Combine. He also declined to undergo extensive medical evaluations that are a part of the process.
"I don't feel the need to go out and throw," Williams said.
That's a right he's earned from his play.
As a sophomore, Williams went to the University of Southern California and helped the Trojans return to their glory days. In his first full season as a starter, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdown passes and five interceptions, while adding another 10 scores on the ground. That season culminated in a Heisman Trophy and thrust Williams into the national spotlight.
That's the effect Williams has — he seems to change the dynamics of every team he joins and every field he steps on. That's why the Chicago Bears will be making him the centerpiece of their franchise with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Every all-time great quarterback in the NFL had the ability to lead a locker room and change the direction of an organization. When quarterback Drew Brees arrived in New Orleans, the city was just beginning its efforts to recover from Hurricane Katrina. At the time, fans referred to their hometown team as the "New Orleans Aints." They were a laughingstock. Yet, Brees had the leadership skills and the arm talent to turn around the downtrodden franchise and bring hope back to a devasted community.
While the tape and measurables show similarities between the USC prospect and the future Hall of Famer, Williams has a long way to go before he can be compared to Brees. After all, there have been plenty of can't-miss prospects that have fallen flat at the professional level.