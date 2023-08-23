Caleb Williams pondering 2024 NFL Draft decision is hilariously hard to believe
Projected 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams won't commit to the 2024 NFL Draft yet. We don't believe him.
Caleb Williams is the consensus best quarterback in college football. The junior is primed for another productive season with the USC Trojans, perceived by many as the biggest threat to UGA's pursuit of a historic three-peat.
Every 2024 NFL Mock Draft starts with Williams in the No. 1 spot. He won the Heisman Trophy last season, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 starts. Those numbers are pure comedy. He added another 382 yards and 10 touchdowns (!!!) on the ground, for good measure. There isn't a single more explosive playmaker in the NCAA ranks.
It's only natural for NFL teams to start the tank plans now. There's every reason to believe Williams can build on his remarkable sophomore campaign. And, as juniors are NFL Draft eligible, this is Williams' final college season... right?
Well, not so fast. When asked about the draft, Williams played coy and said the decision would be made "in the moment."
Caleb Williams refuses to commit to 2024 NFL Draft
"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams told ESPN when asked about his NFL Draft outlook. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."
This is classic media speak from Williams, who admits in the same breath that the dream was always to go three-and-out. Well, barring extreme unforeseen developments, Williams will have a golden opportunity to go three-and-out and probably get selected first overall. Williams looks like a day-one NFL starter and there's a genuine chance USC ends this season as college football champs.
Now, if the Trojans lose in the most heartbreaking fashion in the national championship game, maaaaybe Williams is so gutted that he decides to stay. But even then, it's typically a bad business decision to wait on the NFL longer than necessary. Waiting another year would decrease Williams' odds of going No. 1, which could impact future paychecks and promotional opportunities.
The Trojans are going to spend plenty of time in the national spotlight this season. Williams is the odds-on favorite to win Heisman again. That would put him in rarefied air as the second player ever to win back-to-back Heisman trophies. Even if he gets beat out by another top performer, it's hard to imagine anybody dethroning Williams in the eyes of NFL teams.
He can play coy all he wants, and sure, being the man on campus at USC is probably a great feeling. But when the time comes, expect Williams to commit to the 2024 NFL Draft with hopes of becoming the league's next star QB.