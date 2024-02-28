Caleb Williams shuts down speculation about his draft preference
Caleb Williams is going about the interview process the right way at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If there was any doubt about Caleb Williams' willingness to play for the Chicago Bears, that has been completely removed from the equation. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and former USC star quarterback said he would be very open to playing for Chicago if he were selected by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick, as well as the No. 9, but also still has Justin Fields.
There was some debate that Williams may force a trade away from Chicago if drafted there. That would have been in the vein with John Elway and the Baltimore Colts, as well as Eli Manning with the San Diego Chargers. Fortunately for Chicagoans, Williams apparently likes Walter Payton, Michael Jordan and deep-dish pizza. Yes, he would be down to play for this long-suffering NFL franchise.
Here is what Williams said about going to the Bears while speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.
"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited. If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."
This is a departure from any supposed agenda Williams and his father Carl may have been pushing.
"I'm not pushing any agenda. At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes."
If Williams does not go to the Bears at No. 1, his hometown Washington Commanders pick at No. 2.
While it wouldn't shock me if he would rather play for his hometown team picking at No. 2, I respect the manner in which he is going about the draft process. Williams is a generational talent in some evaluators' eyes, so he may have some leverage in where he goes. However, the Bears were a much better team in year two under Matt Eberflus. They also just hired Shane Waldron to run the offense.
Despite their poor history at the quarterback position, Williams' talent may be enough to overcome playing for the Bears at Soldier Field. Should Chicago relocate to the suburbs and play in a domed stadium, this would make any notions of playing in a harsh northern climate null and void. Outside of one game a year at Lambeau Field, who really cares? Williams is talented enough to overcome this.
Overall, Williams should be the first overall player taken in the upcoming draft. He has the chance to be the next Patrick Mahomes. While he may not be that, you cannot afford to let him be that for another team. Chicago is in a very interesting spot because the Bears still employ Fields. He is not that as a player, but he did make great strides during his third season out of Ohio State this past year.
For now, Bears fans find themselves in a perfect situation when it comes to the quarterback position.