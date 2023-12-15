Caleb Williams social media activity fuels Pittsburgh Steelers rumors
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers trade up for Caleb Williams? The likely No. 1 draft pick is a big Rod Woodson fan.
By Mark Powell
Caleb Williams is the likely top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He can manufacture his way to any NFL team he wants, whether it be the Chicago Bears or elsewhere.
When the Bears traded out of the top spot last April, thus giving the Carolina Panthers the opportunity to take Bryce Young out of Alabama, the prevailing thought was they would give Justin Fields a chance to prove himself for one more season. Should he fail -- and thus far Fields performance has been met with mixed reviews -- Williams would be an easy successor to take with the top selection.
However, Williams is also the most polished QB prospect in quite some time. This means that the Bears could keep Fields for now and acquire even more draft capital in return for him. Another QB-needy team, say the Pittsburgh Steelers, could trade up for Williams. It's a longshot, but still a possibility.
Williams only feuled those rumors on Friday when he posted a photo of himself in a Rod Woodson Steelers jersey via Instagram.
Williams could very well just be a big Woodson fan, or a fan of the Steelers block number jerseys, but it's enough to make you think -- could Pittsburgh acquire the rights to Caleb and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?
NFL Rumors: Could the Steelers trade up for Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft?
The Steelers have seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft -- a first, a second, a third, two fourths and two seventh-round selections. For the Steelers to acquire the first-overall pick (should the Bears have it), it would likely require at least two firsts and then some.
If the Steelers were to make said trade, they would essentially be giving up on Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick out of Pitt. Pickett hasn't shown much during his time leading Pittsburgh, minus some game-winning drives. However, his inability to consistently find receivers downfield is a problem. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have grown frustrated in the Steelers offense.
There's an argument to be made that not all of this is Pickett's fault, but Pittsburgh is a quarterback away from being a serious AFC North contender. Having Williams on a rookie contract would be like hitting refresh on their competitive window, especially with the talent the Steelers would surround him with upon arrival.