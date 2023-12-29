Social media detectives link Caleb Williams to next suitor despite cloudy mock drafts
Does Caleb Williams want to be drafted by the Chicago Bears? Despite recent mock drafts, Williams seems open to it.
By Mark Powell
USC quarterback Caleb Williams opted against playing in his team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Doing so is considered a respectable decision these days, as Williams is expected by many pundits to be the top overall selection. Yet, is it that simple?
The Chicago Bears have the top pick for now, courtesy of last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers. While they invested a first-round selection in Justin Fields relatively recently, Williams potential is off the charts, while Fields has been inconsistent at best.
Punting on a player as intriguing as Fields would be tough to swallow, but Williams is (on the surface) as close to a sure thing as an executive can hope for in the NFL Draft. Williams has made it known through his social channels that he'd like to be a Bear by liking a post on Instagram linking him to the Windy City. Yes, really.
NFL Rumors: Will the Bears select Caleb Williams, or a different QB prospect?
While Williams is the top-rated quarterback in this class by most pundits and has been for quite some time, he is not the only QB expected to be selected in the top-5. UNC's Drake Maye will be available when the Bears pick, and could be the better option if you ask Yahoo's Nate Tice:
"To get your answer with Maye is to first look at the currently successful and ascending quarterbacks in today’s NFL, and what they’re able to do. First, they win from inside the pocket, and second, when all else fails or when the offense needs it, they can call their own number and pick up yards and first downs with their legs," Tice wrote.
I find it tough to believe Ryan Poles would make such a risky decision if he's still in the Bears front office come April. Poles' job will rely heavily on how this selection goes. Unless he is absolutely sure Maye will be a better pro prospect than Williams, it's not worth the drama.
However, Tice's column does go to show that Williams is by no means still the surefire top selection. Chicago has some work to do.