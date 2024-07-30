Caleb Williams wants to play in Hall of Fame Game, but Matt Eberflus shuts it down
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams stated his desire to suit up for the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1. Nonetheless, head coach Matt Eberflus wasted no time shutting down that possibility roughly 24 hours later.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Eberflus announced on Tuesday that no Bears starter will play in the annual preseason exhibition in Canton, Ohio. In other words, we won't see Williams get his first taste of NFL action on Thursday.
Instead of Williams, an undrafted second-year pro who has reportedly "been grinding his absolute face off," will start at quarterback for the Bears.
While it's an unfortunate outcome for Bears and football everywhere, we can't blame Eberflus for erring cautiously with Chicago's new face of the franchise. However, Williams expressed he'd happily take the field if given a chance. Alas, that ship has seemingly and officially sailed.
Caleb Williams sees value of playing in Hall of Fame Game even though he won't
Williams addressed the media on the eve of Eberflus' determination to roll with Chicago's B-team. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick communicated that he'd "love to get out there and play" this week when the Bears face the Houston Texans. Moreover, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner voiced how he believes maximizing reps and playing time for a youthful player like him is vital.
"I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself," Williams declared. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy.
Regardless of what Williams thinks or what we want, Eberflus has the final say here. Ultimately, the choice is up to the latter, who has already made his mind up with a wise albeit disappointing decision.
Alternatively, you could argue that Williams raises a valid point. Now is an opportune time for him and the Bears to fine-tune any kinks in their game. But it's a moot point anyhow, considering Eberflus's word is law.