What is the California Classic Summer League? Teams, history & everything you need to know
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Summer League will get underway soon.
Last night, the finals came to an end, and the Boston Celtics celebrated their NBA-leading 18th title. But now it's time to shift the focus to the offseason and the exciting events that will take place over the summer, such as the summer league.
There are in fact three summer leagues. The first one to take place is the California Classic Summer League. Following that will be the Salt Lake City Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's California Classic Summer League.
Everything to know about the California Classic Summer League
This year will mark the sixth annual California Classic Summer League. The teams involved will be the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors. The Chinese National Team will also be involved. They'll face the Kings on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. They'll face the Hornets on Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. and the Spurs on Tuesday, July 9 at 5 p.m.
In addition to China's games, the first day will feature a matchup between the Lakers and Kings at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, while the Heat play the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. and the Hornets play the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. Day two will feature the Heat against the Kings at 1:30 p.m., the Lakers against the Warriors at 3:30, and the Spurs against the Kings at 7:00.
Monday, July 8 is an off day. That day, the Salt Lake City Summer League will kick off. Things will resume the following day. In addition to China's game with the Spurs, the Hornets will play the Kings at 7:00. On Wednesday, July 10, Miami will face Los Angeles at 4 p.m. and the Kings will face the Warriors at 7:00 to wrap everything up.
The games will all be played at either the Chase Center in San Francisco or the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.