Cam Heyward ratchets up the pressure on Steelers in new contract negotiations
By Lior Lampert
Considering what defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has meant to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and his impact on the franchise throughout his 13-year career, signing him to a long-term extension as he enters the final year of his current contract should be a no-brainer. However, it's not always that simple in the NFL.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Heyward has not been with the Steelers at voluntary offseason workouts and doesn't intend to be present for OTAs (organized team activities) as he seeks an extension.
As Fowler points out, this is unchartered territory for Heyward, who has "never missed an offseason program." But if this is what he must do to get his message across to the front office, then so be it.
Heyward was bothered by a groin injury that required surgery and forced him to miss six games this past season, logging 33 combined tackles (six for loss) and two sacks with one pass deflection. However, he earned the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, rewarded to the player who displays "excellence on and off the field." But he was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2022.
It is easy to see why the Steelers may be reluctant to sign Heyward to a lucrative multi-year deal as he enters his age-35 campaign, especially after undergoing a procedure and sitting out several games. But as a three-time All-Pro and integral core member of the only franchise he's ever known, he has earned the benefit of the doubt.
Heyward signed a four-year, $65 million contract with the Steelers in 2020, carrying a $22.25 million cap hit with a $16 million base salary for 2024. Perhaps tacking more years onto his deal could benefit both sides, lowering his annual price tag on Pittsburgh's payroll while keeping their star interior defensive lineman happy. Nonetheless, this is a situation to monitor as we wait to see how things unfold.