Cam Newton doesn't hold punches with advice to Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
By John Buhler
The NFL stands for Not For Long. Nobody has a better grip of that reality that former No. 1 overall pick and Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton. The Heisman Trophy winner out of Auburn won NFL MVP in 2015 and was pretty much out of the league within a decade, despite being one of the most talented dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. He is transitioning over to the media realm.
On his podcast 4th and 1 Show, Newton pretty much spelled it out for what troubled wide receiver Rashee Rice needs to do to stay in the league and remain with the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs. From driving recklessly, to punching people, Newton, in his own unique way, said that Rice's priorities are out of whack and that he needs to keep the main thing the main thing, which is playing for the Chiefs.
You could tell in Newton's voice that this topic has been bothering him for a while. Although Rice was never asked to be the face of the franchise like Newton was for years in Charlotte, he is the latest former NFL star to indicate that the league will always find a way to replace you, so appreciate it for as long as you can. He said eventually that even the Patrick Mahomeses of the world will be replaceable.
Check out this clip from Newton's podcast and YouTube show. It is profanity-laden, so maybe NSFW...
Newton says he has never even met the guy, but you have to wonder if Rice will even listen to him?
Cam Newton calls out Rashee Rice and tells him to stop the nonsense
What I keep going back to is how much this topic of discussion has cut through and into the mainstream. The shame in it all is Rice is a helluva player fresh off a Super Bowl championship and on one of the best teams in the league. He gets to catch passes from Mahomes and be in an offense that Andy Reid oversees. How can you possibly top that coming out of college? Rice has it made.
Truth be told, everybody is built differently, and everybody handles success differently. That right there is the hardest thing to figure out with a professional athlete or somebody else in a high-profile job. How do you handle success? Everybody pretty much handles failure in the same. They either go back to the drawing board and figure things out or let the failure define them and spiral out of control.
I hope Rice or any other emerging star athletes hear Newton's message. You may be on top of the world now, but you are bound to get toppled on at some point, so have your rainy day fund fully vested. Life can change in an instant. In a collision sport like football, all it takes is one play for the entire trajectory of the rest of your life to change. Let's hope Rice figures it out before it is too late.
The saddest part is Rice is probably going to do whatever he wants. It is up to him to change his path.