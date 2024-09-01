Cam Ward savages Florida with condescending advice to Gators fans
The Miami Hurricanes dominated in their Week 1 College Football matchup against Florida, and their starting QB went straight to trolling the Gators fanbase after the victory. As noted by Mark Long of the Associated Press, Cam Ward gave Florida fans some condescending advice, even suggesting when and how they should make noise to intimidate the opposing team.
“Advice to the fans: If you’re going to be loud, you have to be loud when we’re huddling,” Ward said. “You can’t just be loud once we break the huddle. By that time, it’s no point. We hear the play and we’ve communicated already.”
Ward was able to throw for 385 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes dominated the Gators. In fact, the game was only close for a small part of the second quarter after a Montrell Johnson Jr. 71-yard rushing TD. Ward and Co. answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own.
Miami was also able to run for 144 yards in this game with Damien Martinez picking up key first downs to keep Florida off the field.
Cam Ward savages Florida with condescending advice to Gators fans
While the rest of the season could very well show that Miami is a lot more talented than Florida, it helped that the Hurricanes offense was able to communicate the plays that they wanted to run properly.
Considering the rest of the home schedule that the Gators have, the program will need their home crowd to be active as the squad is set to face off against SEC programs like Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU, and Ole Miss at home.
With the talent they are set to face this season on the road and at home, it's hard to see how Billy Napier will keep his head coaching job even if the crowd is active enough. Ward's trolling was clever, but the most important factor in this game was the talent disparity between two in-state rivals.