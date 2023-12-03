Cam Ward transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Wazzu QB and 1 dark horse
Washington State quarterback Cam Ward is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. He'll have his pick of big-time programs looking for a star passer.
The transfer portal has changed the way college football programs succession plan at the quarterback position. It's no longer essential to recruit elite high school prospects at regular intervals. Now top programs can reload by picking up whatever quarterback is looking to level up.
This year, Cam Ward looks like one of the most promising quarterbacks on the market. The Washington State star who transferred in from the FCS level in 2022 has thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.
Ward entered the transfer portal but could still declare for the NFL Draft. If he opts for another year in college, these are the programs to watch.
3. Washington Huskies
Michael Penix is a perfect example of a quarterback who took his game to the next level after transferring. He's now a sure-fire Heisman Trophy finalist and projected as a first-round pick in the draft. Ward could look to follow the same trajectory under Kalen DeBoer.
DeBoer developed Penix into an elite quarterback. If Ward comes to Washington, he'll have the chance to carry the torch.
The Huskies have good reason to pursue him too. Dylan Morris, a four-star in the class of 2018, is still on the roster but he's not the most inspiring choice to take over for Penix.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has already named Washington as a likely suitor for Ward.