Cam Ward transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Wazzu QB and 1 dark horse
Washington State quarterback Cam Ward is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. He'll have his pick of big-time programs looking for a star passer.
2. USC Trojans
USC has one of the most intriguing quarterback openings in the country with Caleb Williams all but certain to depart for the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
Lincoln Riley is the best of the best quarterback gurus in college football. He has produced multiple Heisman Trophy winners, multiple high first-round draft picks and multiple NFL starters.
If Ward wants to follow the Jalen Hurts model, putting on the cardinal and gold would have to be an attractive option. If he wants to increase his brand power in the NIL space, Los Angeles is a great place to do it.
Bruce Feldman also highlighted USC as a potential landing spot for Ward, but the bigger question is what Riley and the Trojans want to do. They have 2023 five-star Malachi Nelson and long-time backup Miller Moss, who is expected to start the bowl game. Is Riley content with those options? Or will he aggressively pursue the biggest name on the West Coast? He'll have to if he actually wants to land Ward, who will have many other programs going all out to land him.
The one thing that's clear is that Ward fits the mold of a Riley quarterback. It could be a match made in heaven for the Trojans.